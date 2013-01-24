Home
    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9178/01
    Greener every day
      -{discount-value}

      Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC9178/01

      Greener every day

      The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 35% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Greener every day

      The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 35% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.

      Greener every day

      The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 35% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Greener every day

      The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 35% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.

        Vacuum cleaner with bag

        Greener every day

        Save 35% energy with highly efficient HD motor*

        • EnergyCare
        • ParquetCare
        New 1250 Watt HD motor generates max. 375 Watt suction power

        New 1250 Watt HD motor generates max. 375 Watt suction power

        Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates 375 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use 35% less energy without giving in on the cleaning result.

        Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

        Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

        This ergonomically designed handle helps to prevent strain on wrists. It offers effortless single handed manoeuvring. Enjoy easier cleaning.

        Super Parquet nozzle removes 3 x more sticky dirt

        Super Parquet nozzle removes 3 x more sticky dirt

        The Super Parquet nozzle allows you to clean hard floors of all kinds thoroughly in one go, without the risk of harming them. Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads, together with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you achieve the best results without requiring any detergents or brushes.

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

        ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

        ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

        This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture and other spaces in your house.

        At least 60% of plastics are sustainable

        At least 60% of plastics are produced from bio-based or recycled material. Bio-based means that the plastic is made out of non-edible organic materials instead of scarce resources like oil.

        Technical Specifications

        • Usability

          Tube coupling
          Button
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Action radius
          12 m
          Action radius
          12 m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          7 m
          Cord length
          9 m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          6.5 kg

        • Filtration

          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Dust capacity
          4 l
          Dust capacity
          4 l
          HEPA Air Seal
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Additional nozzle
          Super Parquet nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Design

          Colour
          Greige

        • Performance

          Suction power (max)
          375 W
          Input power (max)
          1250 W
          Input power (max)
          1250 W
          Suction power (max)
          375 W
          Vacuum (max)
          28 kPa
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          78 dB
          Input power (IEC)
          1250 W
          Airflow (max)
          39 l/s
          Vacuum (max)
          28 kPa
          Input power (IEC)
          1250 W
          Airflow (max)
          39 l/s

              • Compared to 2000 Watt Philips vacuum cleaner; Philips internal measurement, 2008.
