Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Performer

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9160/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever
      -{discount-value}

      Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC9160/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      The highest suction power ever

      The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dust bag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

      The highest suction power ever

      The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dust bag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

      The highest suction power ever

      The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dust bag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

      The highest suction power ever

      The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dust bag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all bag-vacuum-cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Performer

        Performer

        Vacuum cleaner with bag

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The highest suction power ever

        500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

        • 2200 W
        • 500-W suction power
        • HEPA 13 filter
        2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

        2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

        Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

        s-bag in XXL 4-litre capacity for long-lasting performance

        s-bag in XXL 4-litre capacity for long-lasting performance

        This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change it less frequently.

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

        ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

        ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

        This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture and other spaces in your house.

        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Dark denim

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
          Dust capacity
          4  l

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          47  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          2000  W
          Input power (max)
          2200  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          78  dB
          Suction power (max)
          500  W
          Vacuum (max)
          34  kPa

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          12  m
          Cord length
          9  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          6.3  kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          500 x 320 x 280  mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount