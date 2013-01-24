Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Easily remove pet hairs
The Mini Turbo Nozzle is ideal for cleaning pet hair from upholstery. The active rotating brushes thoroughly remove any pet hair on your furniture. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easily remove pet hairs
The Mini Turbo Nozzle is ideal for cleaning pet hair from upholstery. The active rotating brushes thoroughly remove any pet hair on your furniture. See all benefits
Easily remove pet hairs
The Mini Turbo Nozzle is ideal for cleaning pet hair from upholstery. The active rotating brushes thoroughly remove any pet hair on your furniture. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easily remove pet hairs
The Mini Turbo Nozzle is ideal for cleaning pet hair from upholstery. The active rotating brushes thoroughly remove any pet hair on your furniture. See all benefits
Mini turbo brush
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
Suitable for