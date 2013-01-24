Home
    Mini turbo brush

    CRP759
    Easily remove pet hairs
      Easily remove pet hairs

      The Mini Turbo Nozzle is ideal for cleaning pet hair from upholstery. The active rotating brushes thoroughly remove any pet hair on your furniture.

      The Mini Turbo Nozzle is ideal for cleaning pet hair from upholstery. The active rotating brushes thoroughly remove any pet hair on your furniture. See all benefits

      Easily remove pet hairs

      The Mini Turbo Nozzle is ideal for cleaning pet hair from upholstery. The active rotating brushes thoroughly remove any pet hair on your furniture. See all benefits

      Easily remove pet hairs

      • Conical

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • FC8130/01
        • FC8130/60
        • FC8131/01
        • FC8132/01
        • FC8132/60
        • FC8134/01
        • FC8135/01
        • FC8135/11
        • FC8136/01
        • FC8140/01
        • FC8140/60
        • FC8142/01
        • FC8142/02
        • FC8144/01
        • FC8146/01
        • FC8146/02
        Fits product types
        FC8400 - FC8499

      • Suitable for

        EasyLife
        FC8130 - FC8139
        PowerLife
        FC8450 - FC8459
        Aqua Action
        FC8950 - FC8952
        PowerPro Active
        • FC9556
        • FC9551
        • FC9552
        • FC9553
        • FC9555
        PowerPro Compact
        FC9515
        Performer Ultimate
        • FC8921, FC8922, FC8924, FC8925
        • FC8941/09, FC8942/09
        • FC8955/09
        • FC8957/09
        Performer Silent
        • FC8779
        • FC8780..FC8786

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

