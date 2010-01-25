Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLA78405/10
Enjoy iPod in full stereo sound
Experience your iPod in room-filling sound with iBoom JukeBox, the hi-fi speaker system for iPod. With the amazing Display Remote, you can navigate your iPod content on the remote's info screen! Dock to charge the Remote and your iPod.
For iPod
The high-fidelity speaker system features a Class D amplifier, dual woofers and tweeters for rich bass and clear treble so you can enjoy your music in luxurious stereo sound.
The attractive speaker system looks great in any room of your house so you can enjoy your music out loud instead of on your headphones.
The Display Remote features a bright and easy-to-read screen so you can view and navigate your iPod content on the remote control, just like you would on your iPod!
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
Bfdadf3
25/01/2010
United Kingdom
This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox
This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox
Pesso14
09/10/2011
Nederland
Super
Iboom gekocht voor ipod, strak design, afstandbedienbaar en voor zo een compacte speaker super geluid met zelfs een mooie diepe bass weergave. Echt een top apparaat!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox
Riessie
09/10/2011
Nederland
Met name de tiptoetsen werken zeer gebruiksvriendelijk, steken niet uit dus kunnen niet afbreken of stuk gaan. Jukebox komt degelijk over en leuk disi
Een ware aanvulling voor uw i-pod. Zuivere klank en goede bassen. Gebruiksvriendelijk apparaat door tiptoets bediening. Werkt zeer direct en nagenoeg geen vertraging. I-pod zit ook stabiel in de contacten van de box zodat hij niet snel omvalt of eruit. Eindconclusie zeer aankoopwaardig
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DLA78405 iBoom JukeBox