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Discontinued

Hard-shell case

DLN1774/10

Ultra-thin case

This slim, hard-shell case is both strong and lightweight, resulting in durable iPad protection that's easy to carry when you're on the go. Hard plastic protects the back and edges of your device while offering total access to controls.

See all benefits

for streamlined protection

Ultra-thin case

  • for iPad 2

Access to all controls and dock connector

The openings on this case allow convenient access to all controls and the dock connector, so you can use your device while it's protected inside the case.

Crystal clear polycarbonate case

This hard-shell case is made out of tough polycarbonate, so it provides strong, clear protection for your device.

Quick and easy protection in an instant

This case is made from a durable material that is custom-made to fit your device perfectly. The case is quick and easy to put on and adds a layer of protection to your device.

Technical specifications

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