2 year warranty
DLP1930CW/00
Powerful power bank
Have power wherever and whenever you need it. Large 30,000 mAh capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD 3.0 Max 20 W or a USB-A port with QC 3.0 Max 18 W output.
30,000 mAh
USB A and USB C charging ports
QC 3.0 and PD
White
LCD display for power indication
PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
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