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2 year warranty

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  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank
  • Powerful power bank

USB power bank

DLP1930CW/00

Powerful power bank

Have power wherever and whenever you need it. Large 30,000 mAh capacity for up to more than 1 full charge. 3 USB ports with USB-A and USB-C. Fast charge your device with USB-C PD 3.0 Max 20 W or a USB-A port with QC 3.0 Max 18 W output.

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with a portable back-up power pack

Powerful power bank

  • 30,000 mAh

  • USB A and USB C charging ports

  • QC 3.0 and PD

  • White

LCD display for power indication

LCD display for power indication

Charging using USB-C Programmable Power Supply (PPS)

PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is a standard for fast charging technology for USB-C devices. This technology adjusts the voltage and current in real time, depending on a device's charging status, feeding it with maximum power. A smart way to safely reduce charging time.

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Technical specifications

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