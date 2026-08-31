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Discontinued

Car Charger

DLP2520/00

Dual USB car charger

Charge your mobile phone and tablet at full speed at the same time for max power in a short time in the car. Smart Protection to prevent damage to your valuable device. Total 3.1 A with max. 15.5 W output.

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Maximum 15.5 W output

Dual USB car charger

  • 2 USB charging ports

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

Charge from a car's 12 V outlet

The compact charger plugs into a car's 12 V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.

Compatible with tablets, smartphones and most USB devices

Technical specifications

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