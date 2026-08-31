Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLP2520/00
Dual USB car charger
Charge your mobile phone and tablet at full speed at the same time for max power in a short time in the car. Smart Protection to prevent damage to your valuable device. Total 3.1 A with max. 15.5 W output.
2 USB charging ports
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
The compact charger plugs into a car's 12 V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.
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