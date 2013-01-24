Home
    Car Charger

    DLP2520/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Charge your mobile phone and tablet at full speed at the same time for max power in a short time in the car. Smart Protection to prevent damage to your valuable device. Total 3.1 A with max. 15.5 W output.

      Dual USB car charger

      Charge your mobile phone and tablet at full speed at the same time for max power in a short time in the car. Smart Protection to prevent damage to your valuable device. Total 3.1 A with max. 15.5 W output.

        Dual USB car charger

        15.5 W

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        Charge from a car's 12 V outlet

        The compact charger plugs into a car's 12 V outlet, and connects to your device for easy and convenient charging on the road.

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4 A output

        2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4 A output

        3.1 A full speed charge 1 mobile phone and 1 tablet at same time

        5 V/3.1 A fast charging to charge 1 mobile phone at full speed and 1 tablet at full speed

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Output
          1 A/5 V + 2.1 A/5 V
          1 A/5 V + 2.1 A/5 V Max. 15.5 W
          Power input
          DC 12–24 V

        • Packaging dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.067  kg
          Net weight
          0.05  kg
          Tare weight
          0.017  kg
          Gross weight
          0.148  lb
          Net weight
          0.110  lb
          Tare weight
          0.038  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 10365 8

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          36
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          34.5  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Width
          13.6  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          5.562  kg
          Net weight
          1.80  kg
          Tare weight
          3.762  kg
          Gross weight
          12.262  lb
          Net weight
          3.968  lb
          Tare weight
          8.294  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10365 5

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          7.5  inch
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          0.802  kg
          Net weight
          0.30  kg
          Tare weight
          0.502  kg
          Gross weight
          1.768  lb
          Net weight
          0.661  lb
          Tare weight
          1.107  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10365 2

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          2.45  cm
          Width
          2.45  cm
          Depth
          4.5  cm
          Height
          1.0  inch
          Width
          1.0  inch
          Depth
          1.8  inch
          Weight
          0.02  kg
          Weight
          0.044  lb

