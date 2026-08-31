Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DLP2521C/00
Car charger 1C 1A ports
Charge your latest devices via the USB-C port with PD support to optimise charging power and minimise charging time. Also use the USB-A port to charge your other devices simultaneously. 1 metre C to C cable is included.
USB A and USB C charging ports
Power Delivery
Metal casing
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
USB-C is the latest charging connector which is now being adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power Delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery, which defines the standard for power delivery of 15 W, 27 W, 45 W and up to 100 W.
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