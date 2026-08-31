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Discontinued

Car Charger

DLP2521L/00

Car charger 1C 1A ports

Charge your latest iPhone via the USB-C port with PD support to optimise charging power and minimise charging time. Also use the USB-A port to charge your other devices simultaneously. 1 metre C to Lightning cable is included.

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36 W output with Power Delivery

Car charger 1C 1A ports

  • USB A and USB C charging ports

  • Power Delivery

  • Metal casing

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latest charging connector which is now being adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power Delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery, which defines the standard for power delivery of 15 W, 27 W, 45 W and up to 100 W.

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