2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9016U/03
Wireless charger with suction cap
Quickly charge your phone without plugging it in with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology. Wireless Output options: 5 W/7.5 W/10 W
Universal
Fast charging
Qi wireless charging
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply place the devices on this pad and you will enjoy an effortless charging experience.
Anti-slipping design to hold your phone in your desired position to prevent it from slipping when vibrating.
The wireless charger offers a long charging distance that can charge through most phone cases
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