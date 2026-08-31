2 year warranty
DLP9230NW/00
3 in 1 Wireless charger
Wirelessly charge your smartphone, watch and AirPods all at once with this fast-charging device. 15 W max power to reduce the charging time of your mobile. 2.5 W and 5 W to charge your Watch and AirPods respectively.
15 W
Fast charging
Qi wireless charging
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply place the devices on this pad and you will enjoy an effortless charging experience.
Anti-slipping design to hold your phone in your desired position to prevent it from slipping when vibrating.
Charge your mobile phone with 15 W wireless fast charging.
Reviews
Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adapter.