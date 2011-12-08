ProductsSupport

Now 15% discount on all TV's

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product lifestyle
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product lifestyle

Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3010/10

4.7

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronise your iPhone/iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

Fill your space with music and style

Obsessed with sound

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Battery/AC powered

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

PC synchronisation with your iPod/iPhone

Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

08/12/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Handzaam en verbazend goed geluid!

Ideaal speakertje voor erbij, bijv. in de keuken. Ga hem ook zeker meenemen op vakantie! Geluid is verbazend goed voor zo'n klein ding. Fidelio App voegt niet echt iets toe, de gewone iPhone applicatie werkt prima.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking-luidspreker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 docking-luidspreker

08/01/2014

España

España

Excelente relación calidad/precio

Muy satisfecho por la compra. Sólo tiene por pega, el cable que conecta a CA, se rompe por la zona de la clavija que va al aparato por estar en una zona que necesita doblar mucho.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 altavoz base

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 altavoz base

03/07/2012

France

France

Il as tout d'un grand

Parfait le son est pur meme avec un volume elever les basse sont profonde il est vraiment tres beau bref je suis totalement conquis le recommande vivement

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 Station d'accueil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3010 Station d'accueil

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.