Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronise your iPhone/iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Happynazz
08/12/2011
Nederland
Handzaam en verbazend goed geluid!
Ideaal speakertje voor erbij, bijv. in de keuken. Ga hem ook zeker meenemen op vakantie! Geluid is verbazend goed voor zo'n klein ding. Fidelio App voegt niet echt iets toe, de gewone iPhone applicatie werkt prima.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking-luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking-luidspreker
Hugo3090
08/01/2014
España
Excelente relación calidad/precio
Muy satisfecho por la compra. Sólo tiene por pega, el cable que conecta a CA, se rompe por la zona de la clavija que va al aparato por estar en una zona que necesita doblar mucho.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 altavoz base
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 altavoz base
MICDOU
03/07/2012
France
Il as tout d'un grand
Parfait le son est pur meme avec un volume elever les basse sont profonde il est vraiment tres beau bref je suis totalement conquis le recommande vivement
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 Station d'accueil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 Station d'accueil