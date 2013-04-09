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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3100/05

3.8

| (14) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

On your desk or elsewhere, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronise your iPod/iPhone with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • Battery/AC powered

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

PC synchronisation with your iPod/iPhone

Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

14

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

i po docking station

really good product i recumbent it to a friend and my mum and nan,dad,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker

25/01/2014

Italia

Italia

PRATICO E UN SUONO OTTIMALE

Mi capita spesso di viaggiare e con questo sitema philips riesco a portare con me un ottima qualità del suono.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3100 Sistema docking con altoparlanti

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3100 Sistema docking con altoparlanti

17/12/2013

España

España

Muy buen sonido por el precio

Por el precio que vale saca muy buen sonido. Es perfecto para cuando voy de vacaciones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3100 altavoz base

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3100 altavoz base

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