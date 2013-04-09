Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
On your desk or elsewhere, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronise your iPod/iPhone with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB — and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on — without ever running out of power.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
3.8
of 5
14
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
robbo42
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
i po docking station
really good product i recumbent it to a friend and my mum and nan,dad,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 docking speaker
Lyon78
25/01/2014
Italia
PRATICO E UN SUONO OTTIMALE
Mi capita spesso di viaggiare e con questo sitema philips riesco a portare con me un ottima qualità del suono.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 Sistema docking con altoparlanti
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 Sistema docking con altoparlanti
MaxiF76
17/12/2013
España
Muy buen sonido por el precio
Por el precio que vale saca muy buen sonido. Es perfecto para cuando voy de vacaciones.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 altavoz base
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3100 altavoz base