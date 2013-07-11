Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
DS3205/05
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
10W, Battery or AC operated
Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
3.1
of 5
25
Reviews
Beth1471
11/07/2013
United Kingdom
Funky
Very easy to use, sounds great. A lot of sound for a little object.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker
BBlog54
01/05/2026
France
Top
Des années après l’enceinte à toujours un super son, elle est top !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 Station d'accueil
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 Station d'accueil
Date of Use 2026-05-01
mika
17/12/2013
España
excelente este producto excelente por precio-calidad
Estoy super contenta con el y mi hija esta encantada de utilizarlo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 altavoz base
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3205 altavoz base