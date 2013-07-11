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  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
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  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

docking speaker

DS3205/05

3.1

| (25) Reviews

Sound that fits your home

Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

See all benefits

Sound that fits your home

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • 10W, Battery or AC operated

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

25

Reviews

11/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Funky

Very easy to use, sounds great. A lot of sound for a little object.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 docking speaker

01/05/2026

France

France

Top

Des années après l’enceinte à toujours un super son, elle est top !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 Station d'accueil

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 Station d'accueil

Date of Use 2026-05-01

17/12/2013

España

España

excelente este producto excelente por precio-calidad

Estoy super contenta con el y mi hija esta encantada de utilizarlo

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 altavoz base

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3205 altavoz base

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