Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Go wireless with Bluetooth streaming and get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Connect and sync your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your computer via USB. Plug in for power, or use batteries.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Battery/AC powered
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favourite music on your iPod, iPhone or iPad while it charges and synchronises with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.0
of 5
27
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Brooksy
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
First class product. Very impressed with the sound. Easy to use and well worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Youngerphaze360
07/03/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
Very good but it needs a bit improvement on the base system.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Robbybox
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great Universal Dock for iPhone and iPad!
I have used this dock with an iPhone 3GS & 4 as well as an iPad 1 & 3. It has recognised them all, charged them all and the music has streamed either directly or via Bluetooth from all of them faultlessly. In addition, we have even popped in some batteries, unplugged from the mains and moved it out into the garden on sunny days. The ease of use and sound quality is more than adequate for the average joe looking for a great music dock that works with a variety of Apple products. The connector is also well pronounced with a supporting plate (to support the iPads added weight) meaning it accepted all of our devices still in their cases. Not something possible with some other docks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®