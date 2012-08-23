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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3600/05

4.1

| (14) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space and ensures wireless Bluetooth streaming and also synchronises your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your PC.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Bluetooth wireless music streaming from iPod/iPhone/iPad

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from your iPod, iPhone or iPad on your Philips audio system - conveniently, anytime you want.

Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

Free DockStudio app for Internet radio and other cool features

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favourite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

14

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

23/08/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Goed en mooi apparaat helder geluid

Prima apparaat zuiver geluid en mooi vol. Koop aanbevolen. Enige kleine minpunt: geen accu alleen op stroom. Heel tevreden!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 docking-luidspreker met Bluetooth®

07/02/2015

Italia

Italia

Prodotto molto buono e con un suono molto pulito e potente

Ottimo anche se modello non recente, di facile uso e sopratutto con un buon suono, visto re ridotte dimensioni.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 Sistema docking con altoparlanti Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 Sistema docking con altoparlanti Bluetooth®

12/12/2013

España

España

FABULOSO

Es realmente estupendo, además de original en diseño y no rompe con la decoración. Me gusta.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 Altavoz base con Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3600 Altavoz base con Bluetooth®

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