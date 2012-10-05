2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed to travel the world with you
Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7550/12 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminium finish and carrying case.
for iPod/iPhone
Rechargeable battery
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
4.3
of 5
34
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
desertbunny01
05/10/2012
United Kingdom
the i pod touch(4) and this product are a great match
This product pleasantly surprised me. Audio quality is better than i expected and when matched with an i pod touch (4) aesthetically it is very pleasing. The carrying case was also a surprise. This unit will accompany me wherever i travel now-well done Philips. many people i know have been looking for a decent internet radio. They need look no further than this product paired with a ipod touch.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker
Felto
05/10/2012
United Kingdom
the i pod touch(4) and this product are a great match
This product pleasantly surprised me. Audio quality is better than i expected and when matched with an i pod touch (4) aesthetically it is very pleasing. The carrying case was also a surprise. This unit will accompany me wherever i travel now-well done Philips. many people i know have been looking for a decent internet radio. They need look no further than this product paired with a ipod touch.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker
12/01/2012
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7550 docking speaker