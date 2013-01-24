Search terms
Designed to travel the world with you
Compact and very portable, this Philips DS7550/12 player is no lightweight when it comes to sound performance. Designed to travel, it features a long-play rechargeable battery, robust aluminium finish and carrying case.
The free Philips DockStudio app brings lots of cool exclusive features to your docking speaker. You can listen to your favourite radio shows, discover new music with thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse through your music collection and share what you're listening to with friends via Facebook and Twitter. In Clock mode, it lets you set multiple customised music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Download it from App Store and find out more.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
