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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS8550/10

3.9

| (51) Reviews | 84% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Smart and chic, this docking speaker delivers stunning sound from your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and ensures convenience with a built-in rechargeable battery and Bluetooth streaming.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analogue audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analogue audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

Built-in rechargeable battery for even better portability

SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning-looking speakers.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

51

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

03/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Outstanding product!

Love my Dock! Great Sound and I love the Bass it delivers. Good Bluetooth Connectivity. Charges the iPhone even when it is not plugged in. What more can I ask for! It's my baby! Shhhhh.... Don't tell the missus.

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

12/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

21/12/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant! A must have for iPod/iPhone/iPad users!! Brilliant sound quality & charges the device....portable & self charging battery...the best product of it's kind I've come across!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS8550 docking speaker

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