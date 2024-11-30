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        USB Flash Drive

        FM12FD85B/00

        2

        | (1) Review

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device.The colourful Philips USB flash drive Pico edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 128 GB

        • Pico Edition 2.0

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Stylish and light design

        Designed to be slim and light. This compact, stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.

        Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

        Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Technical specifications

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        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        2.0

        of 5

        1

        Review

        5
        4
        3
        1

        30/11/2024

        Nederland

        Nederland

        Verified buyer

        Flash drive werkt niet goed

        Flash drive FM12FD70B geprobeerd te registreren, is niet gelukt, heb hem maar geregistreerd als FM12FD85B. Flash drive werd door computer even herkend, maar kort daarna weer afgestoten door computer.

        Pros

        -

        Cons

        Nuet goed registreerbaar en geen goede werking.

        This review was made for FM12FD85B USB-flashdrive

        Date of Use 2024-10-30

        This review was made for FM12FD85B USB-flashdrive

        Date of Use 2024-10-30

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