2 year warranty
FM12FD85B/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device.The colourful Philips USB flash drive Pico edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
128 GB
Pico Edition 2.0
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
Designed to be slim and light. This compact, stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Phoenix 17
30/11/2024
Nederland
Verified buyer
Flash drive werkt niet goed
Flash drive FM12FD70B geprobeerd te registreren, is niet gelukt, heb hem maar geregistreerd als FM12FD85B. Flash drive werd door computer even herkend, maar kort daarna weer afgestoten door computer.
Pros
-
Cons
Nuet goed registreerbaar en geen goede werking.
This review was made for FM12FD85B USB-flashdrive
Date of Use 2024-10-30
This review was made for FM12FD85B USB-flashdrive
Date of Use 2024-10-30