    Anti-calc cartridges

    GC018
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Anti-calc cartridges Anti-calc cartridges Anti-calc cartridges
      Anti-calc cartridges

      GC018

      Anti-calc cartridges

      The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralise the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.

      Anti-calc cartridges

      Anti-calc cartridges

      The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralise the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.

      Anti-calc cartridges

      The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralise the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.

      Anti-calc cartridges

      Anti-calc cartridges

      The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralise the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.

        Anti-calc cartridges

        Extend the lifetime of your Wardrobe Care

        Easily store spare cartridges in the special storage compartment

        Easily store spare cartridges in the special storage compartment

        The Wardrobe Care integrated ironing solution has a special storage compartment where spare anti-calc cartridges can easily be stored.

        Keeps your ironing system 99% calc-free

        Keeps your ironing system 99% calc-free

        The anti-calc cartridges keep your Wardrobe Care free from calc.

        Easy to replace

        The anti-calc cartridge is easy to replace. Simply take out the anti-calc cartridge from the water tank and put in a new one. The old anti-calc cartridge can be disposed off with household rubbish.

        Anti-calc cartridges

        Philips Anti-calc cartridges demineralise the water and prevent calc from entering the appliance.

        Replace cartridge once the granules have changed colour

        The anti-calc cartridges will need to be replaced every 3 to 7 months. Once the granules in the cartridge have completely changed colour, you will need to replace it.

        Suitable for WardrobeCare with Optimal TEMP (GC9940, GC9950)

        These anti-calc cartridges are suitable for Wardrobe Care integrated ironing solutions with type numbers GC9940 and GC9950.

        Two anti-calc cartridges in one pack

        One package contains two anti-calc cartridges.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Suitable for Wardrobe Care
          • GC9940
          • GC9950

