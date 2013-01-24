Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Anti-calc cartridges
The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralise the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Anti-calc cartridges
The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralise the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.
Anti-calc cartridges
The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralise the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Anti-calc cartridges
The WardrobeCare GC018/00 is equipped with a unique DualProtect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special cartridges demineralise the water. You can enjoy ironing for longer, without having to worry about calc.
Anti-calc cartridges
Philips shop price
Total:
The Wardrobe Care integrated ironing solution has a special storage compartment where spare anti-calc cartridges can easily be stored.
The anti-calc cartridges keep your Wardrobe Care free from calc.
The anti-calc cartridge is easy to replace. Simply take out the anti-calc cartridge from the water tank and put in a new one. The old anti-calc cartridge can be disposed off with household rubbish.
Philips Anti-calc cartridges demineralise the water and prevent calc from entering the appliance.
The anti-calc cartridges will need to be replaced every 3 to 7 months. Once the granules in the cartridge have completely changed colour, you will need to replace it.
These anti-calc cartridges are suitable for Wardrobe Care integrated ironing solutions with type numbers GC9940 and GC9950.
One package contains two anti-calc cartridges.
Calc management
Accessories