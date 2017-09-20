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  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
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  • Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Refurbished

Discontinued

PerfectCare VivaRefurbished Steam generator iron

GC7035/20R1

2.9
| (49) Reviews

1 award

Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
Philips steam generator iron delivers a faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments with no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology.
See all benefits

This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more

no temperature setting required

Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

  • Refurbished product

  • Max 5 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 210 g steam boost

  • 1.7 l water tank capacity

Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burning on any ironable fabric. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

Integrated easy-clean system for long-lasting performance

Integrated easy-clean system for long-lasting performance

Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected; your steam generator will beep once it's finished and ready to use again.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

49

Reviews

20/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good

This is the first time I bought stream iron it is so good I my children's love it and I love it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

20/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very good

This is the first time I bought stream iron it is so good I my children's love it and I love it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

17/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best steam generator Iron ever used

The best Iron I ever used ( including all the steam generator Irons used). no other iron has the no-burn technology , which makes this iron a perfect tool to iron .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed