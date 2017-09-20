2 year warranty
Refurbished
Discontinued
GC7035/20R1
This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more
Refurbished product
Max 5 bar pump pressure
Up to 210 g steam boost
1.7 l water tank capacity
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burning on any ironable fabric. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.
Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected; your steam generator will beep once it's finished and ready to use again.
2.9
of 5
49
Reviews
barmycat
20/09/2017
United Kingdom
Very good
This is the first time I bought stream iron it is so good I my children's love it and I love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
Bluebird
20/09/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very good
This is the first time I bought stream iron it is so good I my children's love it and I love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
RaiAmit
17/10/2016
United Kingdom
The best steam generator Iron ever used
The best Iron I ever used ( including all the steam generator Irons used). no other iron has the no-burn technology , which makes this iron a perfect tool to iron .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed