Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Ironing
All series
PerfectCare Viva Refurbished Steam generator iron
Discontinued
Support
GC7035/20R1
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
GC7000 series_EE_4239_000_9754_3_user manual
Philips steam generator iron delivers a faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments with no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology.
All (1)
How do I descale my Philips Steam Generator Iron?
The "iron ready" light of my Philips Steam Iron is blinking
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you