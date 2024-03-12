ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

PerfectCare Viva Refurbished Steam generator iron

Discontinued

Support

PerfectCare VivaRefurbished Steam generator iron

GC7035/20R1

PerfectCare Viva Refurbished Steam generator iron

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

GC7000 series_EE_4239_000_9754_3_user manual

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 12 March 2024

Philips steam generator iron delivers a faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments with no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology.

  • PDF file
  • 14 April 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you