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Pressurised steam generator

Discontinued

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Pressurised steam generator

GC8030

Pressurised steam generator

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Pressurised steam generator

  • PDF file, 2.3 MB
  • 16 March 2024

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  • PDF file
  • 22 August 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/80
    • Removes fabric pills
    • Suitable for all garments
    • 2 Philips AA batteries incl.
    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
    • Quickly removes unwanted fabric pills
    • Includes 2 AA batteries for continuous lint shaving
    • 3 mesh hole sizes to remove pills, big and small
    • Removeable pill container
    • Height cap removes pills from delicate fabrics

Troubleshooting