Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Distributes the coffee in your coffee machine
This coffee dispenser precisely measures the coffee in your Exprelia espresso machine. Guarantees the highest quality coffee! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Distributes the coffee in your coffee machine
This coffee dispenser precisely measures the coffee in your Exprelia espresso machine. Guarantees the highest quality coffee! See all benefits
Coffee dispenser
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part