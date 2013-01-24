Home
    InnoSpire Essence

    Air Inlet Filters (4 pack)

    HH1312/00
    Maintain your InnoSpire Essence or Elegance
      InnoSpire Essence Air Inlet Filters (4 pack)

      HH1312/00
      Maintain your InnoSpire Essence or Elegance

      The air inlet filters help to keep your compressor in good working order by preventing large dust particles from entering inside. It is important to change this filter when it becomes discolored or dirty. See all benefits

        Maintain your InnoSpire Essence or Elegance

        • 4 pack
        • Use with InnoSpire Elegance
        • Use with InnoSpire Essence
        • Replace filter every 3 months
        The pack of 4 Air inlet filters help filter large dust particles from the air that is drawn into your InnoSpire compressor, helping to keep it in good working order

        Technical Specifications

        • Product details

          For use with
          • InnoSpire Elegance
          • InnoSpire Essence
          Air inlet filters
          4 pack
          Replace
          • 1 filter every 3 months
          • or when discolored or dirty

