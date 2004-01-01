Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP2844/99
    • Satinelle Satinelle Satinelle
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Epilator

      HP2844/99

      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

      Similar products

      See all Epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Satinelle

        Satinelle

        Epilator

        Total:

        Satinelle

        Epilator for long lasting smooth skin

        Unique Philips epilating system

        The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

        Washable epilation head

        For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

        Cleaning brush for easy cleaning

        Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene

        Technical Specifications

        • Logistic data

          Pallet quantity (GB)
          360 pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          101.7 x 120 x 80 cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          113.3 x 120 x 100 cm

        • Weight and dimensions

          A-box dimensions
          218 x 379 x 194 (HxWxD) mm
          A-box weight
          3638 g
          F-box weight
          567 g

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          194 x 184 x 62 (HxWxD) mm

        • Features

          Metal epilating system
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Motor
          DC type
          Voltage
          Adapter according to country requirements

        • Weight and dimensions

          No. of pieces per A-box
          6 pcs

        • Logistic data

          Pallet quantity (EU)
          288 pcs

        • Technical specifications

          Power source
          AC (mains)

        • Technical specifications

          Number of catching points
          20
          Power consumption
          3 W
          Number of discs
          21
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          For easy cleaning
          Sensitive area cap
          For delicate body areas

        • Technical specifications

          RPM speed 1
          1900 min
          RPM speed 2
          2200 min

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off**


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off**

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            **Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.