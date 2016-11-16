2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP3631
300 W
Zone treatment area
Digital timer
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
2.3
of 5
4
Reviews
PANDAS37
16/11/2016
France
Verified buyer
Simple et facile à manier !
Ce produit est nettement supérieur aux anciens modèles avec ampoule à infrarouge. Excellent produit à recommander.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3631 Lampe infrarouge InfraCare
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3631 Lampe infrarouge InfraCare
Kitsch
25/03/2019
Deutschland
Mängelbehaftet
Die UV-Folie hat sich nach einigen Jahren NICHT_Nutzung aufgelöst und auch der Timer funktioniert nicht mehr ! Von PHILIPS war ich in der Vergangenheit besseres gewohnt !!
This review was made for HP3631 InfraCare Infrarotlampe
This review was made for HP3631 InfraCare Infrarotlampe
Bonamenu1948
14/09/2018
France
J’ai changé la pile du minuteur et depuis la minuterie s’arrete Après 3 minutes de fonctionnement
Ce n’est pas très glorieux pour Philips je ne recommande pas cet article
This review was made for HP3631 Lampe infrarouge InfraCare
This review was made for HP3631 Lampe infrarouge InfraCare