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  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief

Discontinued

InfraCare infrared lamp

HP3631

2.3
| (4) Reviews
Effective pain relief
Philips InfraCare provides effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 300 Watt infrared lamp is very comfortable and the infrared warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and provides relief for "zone" areas of 40x30 cm.
See all benefits

Deep penetrating infrared warmth

Effective pain relief

  • 300 W

  • Zone treatment area

  • Digital timer

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

4

Reviews

5
3

16/11/2016

France

France

Verified buyer

Simple et facile à manier !

Ce produit est nettement supérieur aux anciens modèles avec ampoule à infrarouge. Excellent produit à recommander.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3631 Lampe infrarouge InfraCare

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3631 Lampe infrarouge InfraCare

25/03/2019

Deutschland

Deutschland

Mängelbehaftet

Die UV-Folie hat sich nach einigen Jahren NICHT_Nutzung aufgelöst und auch der Timer funktioniert nicht mehr ! Von PHILIPS war ich in der Vergangenheit besseres gewohnt !!

This review was made for HP3631 InfraCare Infrarotlampe

This review was made for HP3631 InfraCare Infrarotlampe

14/09/2018

France

France

J’ai changé la pile du minuteur et depuis la minuterie s’arrete Après 3 minutes de fonctionnement

Ce n’est pas très glorieux pour Philips je ne recommande pas cet article

This review was made for HP3631 Lampe infrarouge InfraCare

This review was made for HP3631 Lampe infrarouge InfraCare

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