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2 year warranty
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InfraCare infrared lamp
Discontinued
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HP3631
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User manual
All (24)
Can I use the Philips InfraCare if I have eye problems?
When can I expect results with my Philips InfraCare?
How does infrared light differ from UV-light?
What is infrared light
Do I need to worry about skin darkening after use?
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