2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP3641
650 W
Half body treatment
63.5 cm high
The Philips InfraCare HP 3643 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 60 x 40 cm, such as the entire back, both shoulders and neck or thigh. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 650 Watt have been optimised, enabling half-body treatment (60 x 40 cm), and much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.
The InfraCare HP 3643 is easy to use for half-body treatment and for different situations (e.g. lying on a bed or sofa) due to its maximum flexibility. In addition to the height adjustment, the lamp house can easily be positioned for optimum treatment of the right body part by moving it into a horizontal or vertical position (left/right 90 degrees) and by tilting it up or down (45 degrees).
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
4.1
of 5
7
Reviews
alipali
02/08/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
this product was so versatile. read the review
when we used this infrared heater for different family problems, it has been great, but now not good at all because Phillips makes a product to last only so long because now they do not supply 650 kW lamps for this product and force you to scrap it. in the hope that you will buy a newer model..
Pros
variable control
Cons
Cannot replace the infrared halogen lamp.
This review was made for HP3641 InfraCare infrared lamp
This review was made for HP3641 InfraCare infrared lamp
Hobbyhandwerker77
29/09/2017
Deutschland
Bin Zufrieden
Starke Leistung,bereue nicht den Kauf,würde ich wieder kaufen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3641 InfraCare Infrarotlampe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3641 InfraCare Infrarotlampe
ant64
28/01/2017
Italia
uno dei migliori acquisti della mia vita
un piccolo sole in casa! sui dolori funziona davvero e anche solo come sveglia è imperdibile.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3641 Lampada a infrarossi InfraCare
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP3641 Lampada a infrarossi InfraCare