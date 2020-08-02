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  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief
  • Effective pain relief

Discontinued

InfraCare infrared lamp

HP3641

4.1
| (7) Reviews
Effective pain relief
Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 650 W infrared warmth is very comfortable and penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives effective relief for half-body areas of 60x40 cm.
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Deep penetrating infrared warmth

Effective pain relief

  • 650 W

  • Half body treatment

  • 63.5 cm high

650 Watt infrared halogen lamp

650 Watt infrared halogen lamp

The Philips InfraCare HP 3643 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 60 x 40 cm, such as the entire back, both shoulders and neck or thigh. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 650 Watt have been optimised, enabling half-body treatment (60 x 40 cm), and much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.

Adjustable angle with rotation

Adjustable angle with rotation

The InfraCare HP 3643 is easy to use for half-body treatment and for different situations (e.g. lying on a bed or sofa) due to its maximum flexibility. In addition to the height adjustment, the lamp house can easily be positioned for optimum treatment of the right body part by moving it into a horizontal or vertical position (left/right 90 degrees) and by tilting it up or down (45 degrees).

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

7

Reviews

4
3
1

02/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

this product was so versatile. read the review

when we used this infrared heater for different family problems, it has been great, but now not good at all because Phillips makes a product to last only so long because now they do not supply 650 kW lamps for this product and force you to scrap it. in the hope that you will buy a newer model..

Pros

variable control

Cons

Cannot replace the infrared halogen lamp.

This review was made for HP3641 InfraCare infrared lamp

This review was made for HP3641 InfraCare infrared lamp

29/09/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Bin Zufrieden

Starke Leistung,bereue nicht den Kauf,würde ich wieder kaufen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3641 InfraCare Infrarotlampe

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3641 InfraCare Infrarotlampe

28/01/2017

Italia

Italia

uno dei migliori acquisti della mia vita

un piccolo sole in casa! sui dolori funziona davvero e anche solo come sveglia è imperdibile.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3641 Lampada a infrarossi InfraCare

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP3641 Lampada a infrarossi InfraCare

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