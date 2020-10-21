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InfraCare infrared lamp
Discontinued
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HP3641
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User manual
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Which Philips InfraCare model is suitable for me?
Can I use the InfraCare when I am allergic to light?
What medical proof is available for Philips InfraCare?
What distance should I keep from my Philips InfraCare?
How does Philips InfraCare infrared light work?
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