Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Make your hair dreams come true
It's a girl's world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make your hair dreams come true
It's a girl's world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way.
Make your hair dreams come true
It's a girl's world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make your hair dreams come true
It's a girl's world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way.
Multi-Styler
Total:
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
This attachment gives your hair a great funky texture.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.
The Ceramic plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.
Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!
If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachment with a large sized diameter.
With five different attachments you can make five different hairstyles.
With this original tong shape you can be creative and make fantastic shapes and twists.
Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.
This hairdryer comes with a travel pouch for use when travelling or for easy storage. The stylish pouch is designed to contain the hairdryer and accessories and help protect it from damage.
Check if your hair is still perfectly styled anytime.
Serviceability
Weight and dimensions
Pallet
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Logistic data