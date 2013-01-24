Search terms
Perfect bouncy curls and waves
Get curling. The SalonCurl Pro is a curling iron with a 38 mm barrel and ceramic tourmaline coating which ensures big bouncy curls and maximum shine
If you want to create bouncy curls or natural waves, you need curling iron with a wide diameter. 38 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable wide curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.
Ceramic Tourmaline coating guarantees perfect heat distribution across the barrel, for shiny results and frizz-free curls.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
Digital temperature settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific needs and type of hair. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.
The curler has a fast heat up time and is ready to use in 60 seconds.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion
Temperature symbol stops blinking when the curler has heated up and ready to use.
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.
