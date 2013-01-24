Home
    Perfect bouncy curls and waves
      Perfect bouncy curls and waves

      Get curling. The SalonCurl Pro is a curling iron with a 38 mm barrel and ceramic tourmaline coating which ensures big bouncy curls and maximum shine

      Perfect bouncy curls and waves

      Get curling. The SalonCurl Pro is a curling iron with a 38 mm barrel and ceramic tourmaline coating which ensures big bouncy curls and maximum shine

        38 mm tong for bouncy curls and natural waves

        38 mm tong for bouncy curls and natural waves

        If you want to create bouncy curls or natural waves, you need curling iron with a wide diameter. 38 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable wide curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.

        Ceramic Tourmaline coating for healthy shiny hair

        Ceramic Tourmaline coating for healthy shiny hair

        Ceramic Tourmaline coating guarantees perfect heat distribution across the barrel, for shiny results and frizz-free curls.

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        210°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

        This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

        Digital temperature settings

        Digital temperature settings

        Digital temperature settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific needs and type of hair. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The curler has a fast heat up time and is ready to use in 60 seconds.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        Ready to use indicator on LCD screen

        Temperature symbol stops blinking when the curler has heated up and ready to use.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Maximum temperature
          210  °C
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          dark blue and gold
          Heater type
          PTC ceramic heater
          Heating time
          60s
          Barrel diameter
          38  mm
          Temperature range
          digital settings

        • Features

          Ready for use indicator
          yes
          Cool tip
          yes
          Swivel cord
          yes
          Hanging loop
          yes
          Ceramic coating
          yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Soft curls and waves
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Thick
          • Medium

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

