    SalonMultistylist

    Multi-Styler

    HP4696/00
    Create the latest styles for every occasion
      SalonMultistylist Multi-Styler

      HP4696/00
      Create the latest styles for every occasion

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

      Create the latest styles for every occasion

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more. See all benefits

        SalonMultistylist

        SalonMultistylist

        Multi-Styler

        Create the latest styles for every occasion

        SalonMultistylist 8-in-1

        • 8 attachments
        • Ceramic
        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        This attachment can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

        Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Ready-to-use indicator

        Ready-to-use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Straightener attachment to create beautiful sleek hair

        The Ceramic plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

        Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

        Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

        Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

        If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

        Large curling tong for big curls

        If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachment with a large sized diameter.

        Included: hairclips for easy styling

        Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Included: Brush for smooth hair

        Use this high-quality brush to detangle and smooth the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.

        8-in-1 multi-styler for unlimited versatility in styling

        Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

        Technical Specifications

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          Multi-styles
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          Thin

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          25 W
          Voltage
          100-240 V V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

