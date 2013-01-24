Home
    SalonMultistylist Multi-Styler

    HP4696/10
    Overall Rating / 5
      Creative styles, constant care

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

        Creative styles, constant care

        SalonSuper Stylist

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        This attachment can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Ready-to-use indicator

        Ready-to-use indicator

        This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.

        Crimper for added texture

        Crimper for added texture

        This attachment gives your hair a great funky texture.

        3 styles: straight, big curls and waves

        3 styles: straight, big curls and waves

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        Straightener attachment to create beautiful sleek hair

        The Ceramic plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.

        Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

        Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

        Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

        If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

        Large curling tong for big curls

        If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachment with a large sized diameter.

        Included: hairclips for easy styling

        Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Safety stand for easy use

        The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

        Included: Brush for smooth hair

        Use this high-quality brush to detangle and smooth the hair cuticles to give that extra shine to your hair.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          25  W
          Voltage
          100-240 V  V
          Colour/finishing
          Blue
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Material housing
          various

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          Multi-styles
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          Thin

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

