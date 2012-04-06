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  • More creative styles, constant care
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • More creative styles, constant care
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24

Discontinued

Multi-Styler

HP4698/10

4.2
| (20) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
More creative styles, constant care
Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 10 in 1 has ten versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.
See all benefits

SalonSuper Stylist

More creative styles, constant care

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

This attachment can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

20

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

1

06/04/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Heel mooi!

Keurig verpakt. Alle onderdelen zitten in een prachtige opbergtas. De onderdelen zijn gemakkelijk te verwisselen. Mijn puberdochter is er spinnend tevreden mee!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/22 Multistyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/22 Multistyler

22/11/2011

Nederland

Nederland

het is een goed product

ik heb normaal erg onhandelbaar haar, maar dat is opgelost met deze krul-/stijl-/golftang!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/10 Multistyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/10 Multistyler

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

werkt goed

werkt goed blijft goed schoon en is snel warm goed spul

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/01 Multistyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4698/01 Multistyler

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