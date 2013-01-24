Home
    Multi-Styler

    HP4698/10
    • More creative styles, constant care More creative styles, constant care More creative styles, constant care
      More creative styles, constant care

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 10 in 1 has ten versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

        SalonSuper Stylist

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

        Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        Slide on brush for added volume and beautiful waves

        This attachment can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        Cool tip for easier and safer use

        The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        On/off indication light

        On/off indication light

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        13 piece heatstyler set for unlimited versatility in styling

        Every hairstyle you can imagine is possible with the versatile styling tools. Be creative!

        Slide-on spiral for beautiful ringlets

        Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!

        Small curling tong for tight curls and ringlets

        If you want to create tight curls or ringlets, you need to use a curling iron with a small diameter.

        Large curling tong for big curls

        If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need this large curling attachment with a large sized diameter.

        Spiral curling tong for loose waves

        The defined spirals on the curling tong give you loose waves easily.

        Included: hairclips for easy styling

        Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hair easily.

        Heat resistant pouch

        This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Power
          25  W
          Material housing
          various
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Colour/finishing
          various

        • Serviceability

          Replacement
          Yes

        • Hair type

          Current hair style
          • Straight
          • Wavy
          • Curly
          End result
          Multi-styles
          For fragile hair
          Yes
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          Thin

