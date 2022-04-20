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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Haircare
All series
Multi-Styler
Discontinued
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HP4698/10
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User manual
All (6)
Can I use my Philips Curler on short hair?
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips curler does not make my hair curly enough
The coating of my Philips Hair Straightener is wearing off
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight
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