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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Hair removal
All series
SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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HP6342/00
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User manual
All (8)
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
ShaversCleansing brush
SatinShave EssentialShaving comb
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Satin Lady Shaver
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