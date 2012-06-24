2 year warranty
Discontinued
Spa results at home
Style your bikini area the way you want for a comfortable, precise and silky smooth finish with this Super precision trimmer
Trim and shape
Precise and gentle trimmer, trims hair to less than a millimetre (trims hair as short as 0.6 mm).
Hygienic trimming comb trims hair to five different lengths (2-10 mm), so you can creatively coif your bikini area growth.
3.7
of 5
12
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
labello111
24/06/2012
Deutschland
Dieses Produkt macht eine schöne Bikinizone
Dieses Produkt ist sehr zu empfehlen. Das lästige tägliche rasieren fällt weg und man hat für vier Wochen Ruhe. Nix anderes mehr!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6371/00 Bikini-Trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6371/00 Bikini-Trimmer
Bitxita
23/07/2015
España
Perfecto
Estoy muy contenta con el resultado, en el uso, la duración de la batería...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6371/00 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6371/00 Bikini trimmer
azulceruleo
20/05/2012
España
Práctico y funcional
El producto cumple con lo anunciado, recorta perfectamente el vello a diferentes longitudes. Su diseño es sencillo y por ello muy fácil de usar y sobretodo de limpiar. Se puede hacer perfectamente debajo de un chorro de agua. Me encanta y lo uso con frecuencia. Sin duda lo recomiendo.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6371/00 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6371/00 Bikini trimmer