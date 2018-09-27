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11
d
Days
19
h
Hours
34
m
Minutes
47
s
Seconds
Discontinued
HP6375/00
Spa results at home
Trim, shape or remove unwanted hair from your bikini area for a precise and silky smooth finish.
Trim, shape,
shave and epilate
Wet and dry use: for use in and out of the shower, simply rinses clean.
2.8
of 5
13
Reviews
pixiedragon27
27/09/2018
United Kingdom
fabulous precision epilator...like no other ive ever found
the best hair remover ive ever used...ive bought two & used for over 10 years...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Bikini trimmer
chezwhite
17/09/2020
España
Muy contenta
Lo tengo desde hace 3 años y sigo estando muy contenta
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Recortador para la línea del bikini
Date of Use 2018-09-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Recortador para la línea del bikini
Date of Use 2018-09-17
Medory
18/10/2014
Italia
molto utile
Mi è stao regalato questo prodotto per natale. Lo consiglio vivamente con le tre testine è multiuso. Si può rimandare l'estetista e si può ottere risultato duraturo con la pinza che estrae i peli. Ideale per la zona ascelle non è doloroso come si può immaginare. Io non ne posso più fare a meno. Unica pecca... Il regolatore per l'altezza dei peli, mi si è rotto dopo poco tempo.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Rifinitore per zona bikini
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect HP6375/00 Rifinitore per zona bikini
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