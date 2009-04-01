  • 2 year warranty

    For long-lasting smooth legs
      For long-lasting smooth legs

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs for up to four weeks.

        Fast and efficient epilator

        • With efficiency cap
        Efficiency cap for most efficient hair removal

        Efficiency cap for most efficient hair removal

        Efficiency cap puts epilator in optimal position for most efficient hair removal

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system that leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult-to-reach areas

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean the epilation head under running water for better hygiene

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes
          Metal epilating system
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20
          Power consumption
          7.5  W
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
