2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6402/00
For long-lasting smooth legs
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for ultimate hair removal and hair free legs for up to four weeks.
With efficiency cap
Efficiency cap puts epilator in optimal position for most efficient hair removal
This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system that leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
3.2
of 5
5
Reviews
lijntje
11/10/2011
Nederland
zeer gemakkelijk te gebruiken
zeer gemakkelijk te gebruiken om pijnloos te ontharen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6402/00 Epileerapparaat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6402/00 Epileerapparaat
elena66
24/02/2017
Italia
Verified buyer
Ottimo prodotto
Epilatore piccolo, leggero, maneggevole, potente, comodo da portare in viaggio e di facile pulizia. Ottimo rapporto qualità-prezzo e lo riacquisterei!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6402/00 Epilatore
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6402/00 Epilatore
michela7228
16/05/2016
Italia
acquistando un Satinelle non si sbaglia mai.
Ho sempre acquistato epilatori satinelle philips, trovandomi bene nel' epilazione sia come durata che come numero delle pinzette.Certo,non pensate di non sentire dolore, l'epilazione sia fatta con ceretta o epilatore non potra mai essere indolore.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6402/00 Epilatore
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle HP6402/00 Epilatore