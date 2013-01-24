Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6403/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Simply smooth for longer Simply smooth for longer Simply smooth for longer
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6403/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Simply smooth for longer

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for the ultimate hair removal experience and hair free legs for up to four weeks See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Satinelle Epilator

      Simply smooth for longer

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for the ultimate hair removal experience and hair free legs for up to four weeks See all benefits

      Simply smooth for longer

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for the ultimate hair removal experience and hair free legs for up to four weeks See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Satinelle Epilator

      Simply smooth for longer

      Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for the ultimate hair removal experience and hair free legs for up to four weeks See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all epilators

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Satinelle

        Satinelle

        Epilator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Simply smooth for longer

        Fast and efficient epilator

        • Satinelle
        • with shaving head
        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system that leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

        Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

        For maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for constant effective hair removal

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult-to-reach areas

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. This enables you to clean the epilation head under running water for better hygiene

        Extra shaving head

        Extra shaving head

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Detachable shaving head
          yes
          Opti start cap
          Yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Two speed settings
          Yes

        • Convenience and hygiene

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Washable epilation head
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount