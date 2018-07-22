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  • Simply smooth for longer
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  • Simply smooth for longer
  • Simply smooth for longer
  • Simply smooth for longer
  • Simply smooth for longer
  • Simply smooth for longer
  • Simply smooth for longer
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  • Simply smooth for longer
  • Simply smooth for longer
  • Simply smooth for longer
  • Simply smooth for longer
  • Simply smooth for longer

Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6403/00

3.9
| (123) Reviews
Simply smooth for longer
Enjoy long lasting smooth legs with this Philips epilator. Removes hair from the root, for the ultimate hair removal experience and hair free legs for up to four weeks
See all benefits

Fast and efficient epilator

Simply smooth for longer

  • Satinelle

  • with shaving head

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

This epilator is equipped with an efficient epilation system that leaves your skin smooth and stubble-free for weeks

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

Extra shaving head

Extra shaving head

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

123

Reviews

22/07/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Everything I would expect from Philips. Neat and easy to hold. Ergonomically designed to use on legs and underarm. Lightweight enough to use for travel. Good long electric cord. Sturdy good quality plug. Makes an excellent job or removing all my leg hairs including short awkward ones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

08/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Handy little epilator

I've been using this little epilator regularly for 3 years. It was bought in a sale to give epilation a go after years of razors and waxing. It's nice and smalll, great for taking on holiday, has a long cable and a 3 pin plug. I've used it on legs, underarm and bikini, although admittedly the last two took a few attempts. It does cope with very short hairs but can takes a few passes to grab them! I'm afraid I've never tried the razor head so can't comment on that.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6403/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle HP6403/00 Epilator

07/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Couldn't live without it

This is an amazing product which I've been using for many years - but I have updated the brand over time. The massage head is particularly novel as it takes the slight sting away - but when you need to grab those stubborn hairs, just remove the massage head and voila. Not only does it leave my skin soft and hair-free all over, I've noticed that underarm hair is diminishing over time. Marvellous! and you're not left with the stubble shaving look. I'd 100% recommend this product, and if you've never used an epilator before 'practice makes perfect' - just persevere - you will get used to it (the ouch bit). Once you start to see and feel the difference there'll be no going back.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/02 Compact epilator

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