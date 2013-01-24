Home
    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6408/02
      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6408/02
      Satinelle Soft

      This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Soft

      This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

      Satinelle Epilator

      Satinelle Soft

      This new compact Satinelle Soft has a pivoting massage system, which relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

        Satinelle Soft

        Gentle epilator with pivoting massage system

        Pivoting massage system

        Pivoting massage system

        The pivoting massage system relaxes your skin and eases the sensation of epilation. It is detachable for easy cleaning.

        Unique Philips epilating system

        The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

        Washable epilation head

        For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733
          RPM speed 1
          1900 min
          RPM speed 2
          2200 min
          Power source
          AC (mains)
          Voltage
          100 V, 110-127 V or 220-240 V (50-60 Hz)
          Motor
          DC type
          Power consumption
          3  W
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20

        • Accessories

          Sensitive area cap
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Logistic data

          Pallet size (EU)
          80 x 120  cm
          Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
          10
          Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
          15
          Number of layers (EU)
          3
          Number of layers (GB)
          2
          Pallet quantity (EU)
          120  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          120  pcs
          Pallet size (GB)
          100 x 120  cm
          CTV code
          884640802000

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          190 x 90 x 240  mm
          Packaging design
          Window fancy-box with blister insert and hanging option
          F-box weight
          551  g
          A-box dimensions
          390 x 184 x 258  mm
          No. of pieces per A-box
          4  pcs
          A-box weight
          2454  g

