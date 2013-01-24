Home
    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6483/00
    Extra gentle, extra fast
      -{discount-value}

      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6483/00
      Extra gentle, extra fast

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Satinelle Epilator

      Extra gentle, extra fast

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Extra gentle, extra fast

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      Satinelle Epilator

      Extra gentle, extra fast

      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

        Satinelle

        Satinelle

        Epilator

        Extra gentle, extra fast

        Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

        Soothing ice pack

        Soothing ice pack

        Cools and relieves your skin while epilating.

        Extra shaving head

        Extra shaving head

        Ceramic epilation system

        This epilator has a unique ceramic material and ergonomic shape, for up to 20% faster* epilation. *compared to Philips Satin Ice.

        Active massage system

        Minimises the pulling sensation for extra comfort.

        Soft touch gel grip

        This new and innovative gel soft touch material gives a perfect grip and optimal handling. Compared to normal soft touch material, this gel material does not get dirty on the shelf.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Soothing ice pack
          Yes
          Ceramic epilation system
          Yes
          Active massage system
          Yes
          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Detachable shaving head
          Yes
          Sensitive area cap
          Yes
          Exfoliating body puff
          Yes
          Luxury storage pouch
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power source
          Yes
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Motor
          DC 12  V
          Power consumption
          6  W
          Number of discs
          13
          Number of catching points
          24
          RPM
          speed I: 2200, speed II: 2700
          Pulling actions/second
          speed I: 880, speed II: 1080

        • Logistic data

          Pallet size (EU)
          113.3 x 120 x 80 (HxWxD)  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          113.3 x 120 x 100 (LxWxD)  cm
          Pallet quantity (EU)
          192 F-Boxes
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          240 F-Boxes
          Number of layers
          4
          Number of F-boxes per A-box
          Yes
          Pallet weight (EU)
          150.7  kg
          Pallet weight (GB)
          184.6  kg

        • Country of origin

          Country of origin
          Slovenia

        • Weight and dimensions F-box

          F-box dimensions
          235 x 174 x 95 (HxWxD)  mm
          F-box weight
          659  g

        • Weight and dimensions A-box

          A-box dimensions
          248 x 595 x 180 (HxWxD)  mm
          A-box weight
          4240  g

