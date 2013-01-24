Home
      Philips SatinPerfect epilator with the SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet and Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet and Dry precision epilator for sensitive areas. See all benefits

      Philips SatinPerfect epilator with the SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet and Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet and Dry precision epilator for sensitive areas. See all benefits

        Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

        Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

        This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

        Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

        Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

        Our extra-wide epilation head provides you with optimal hair removal in each stroke for long-lasting and super-smooth results in minutes.

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling the skin

        Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling the skin

        This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

        Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

        Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

        Active hair lift and massage attachment removes fine, flat-lying hairs and soothes the skin

        Cordless

        Cordless

        Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge.

        Wet and Dry for use in and out of the shower

        Wet and Dry for use in and out of the shower

        For wet and dry usage.

        Precision epilator gently removes hair in sensitive areas

        Precision epilator gently removes hair in sensitive areas

        A convenient and precise solution for sensitive body parts.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Opti-light
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          yes
          Storage pouch
          yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Cordless
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Features

          2 speed settings
          Yes

        • Sensitive area solutions

          Wet and Dry Precision epilator edition Epilator
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Number of catching points
          32
          Number of discs
          17
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          1173
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          1360
          Voltage
          13 400mA  V

