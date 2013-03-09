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Discontinued

SatinPerfectEpilator

HP6581/00

3.6

| (32) Reviews

Reveal your skin's perfection

Philips SatinPerfect epilator with the SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet and Dry, for comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes Wet and Dry precision epilator, shaving head with comb and smart tweezers

See all benefits

Epilator with Skin Perfect system

Reveal your skin's perfection

  • Wet and dry

  • Deluxe edition

Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling the skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling the skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

Wet and Dry for use in and out of the shower

Wet and Dry for use in and out of the shower

For wet and dry usage.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

32

Reviews

09/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best Epilator I Have Used

I have been waxing legs, under arms and bikini area for years now, and i started to get bored doing it as i personally thought it was a slow process and i preferred doing it myself at home, i have always thought about buying an epilator and i had come across this one as i was looking for an expensive one and one that that can be used in the bath/shower. I used it for the first time today, and it really wasn't as painful as i thought it was going to be!! i was very surprised, it was probably because i used it under the shower as well, and the precision epilator that came with it was excellent for my under arm, as i find that area very sensitive. Pain rating for my legs/thigh 2/5 Pain rating for underarm 3/5 (bear in mind everyone is different)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilator

25/04/2014

Nederland

Nederland

mooi product!

wat een veschil met mijn oude epilator! Super snel klaar, makkelijk onder de douche en hele gladde benen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epileerapparaat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epileerapparaat

30/01/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Toll, bin immer noch begeistert

Ich habe den Epilierer nun seit 1.5 Jahren und bin nach wie vor begeistert. Meinen Alten hatte ich 10 Jahre, aber irgendwann hat der einfach nur noch weh getan (liegt vielleicht auch daran, dass ich angefangen habe, die Bikinizone zu epilieren). Da dachte ich, muss mal was neues her. Nach vielem Lesen von Produktberichten habe ich mich für diesen Philips Satin Perfekt entschieden und es nicht bereut. Unter der Dusche epilieren wollte ich einfach mal ausprobieren, jetzt mache ich nichts anderes mehr. Das tolle ist, dass es tatsächlich weniger weh tut (weniger, nicht gar nicht, epilieren tut immer weh, das liegt in der Natur der Sache). Ausserdem kann ich jetzt mein Hobby "warmduschen" mit epilieren verbinden, das macht doch gleich viel mehr Spass als mit einem viel zu kurzen Kabel über die Badewanne gebeugt (die Haare will man ja nicht am Boden) irgendwie zu versuchen, meine Beine glatt zu bekommen. Nun nehme ich den beinahe täglich in die Hand, oder zumindest mehrmals pro Woche, Aufwand ist jetzt fast nur noch wie unter der Dusche rasieren. Das kleine Gerät ist auch toll für Bikinizone und unter den Achseln, das geht besser als das Grosse, ist dafür aber für die Beine nur mühsam (also nicht ideal für Reisen). Die Pinzette mit Licht ist aber unnütz, die ist nicht so toll wie meine Präzisionspinzette und das Licht bringt irgendwie keinen Mehrwert. Die liegt jetzt irgendwo unbenutzt im Schrank. Der Akku hält auch erstaunlich lange, obwohl ich jede Woche den Epilierer in die Hand nehme, muss ich den erst nach Monaten ? (ich weiss es nicht, ist so selten) wieder aufladen. Einziges Minus: irgendwann ging gar nichts mehr, kein Strom mehr, konnte nicht mehr aufladen. Musste ich dann auf Garantie austauschen. Mühsam, auch wenn der Service unkompliziert war.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilierer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6581/00 Epilierer

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