2 year warranty
Discontinued
SalonStraight
Ceramic
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
maggie
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
bought for the wife:
my wife said the product was very good as she uses it for travelling ,so she is happy with it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8300 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8300 Straightener
Julinette02
20/03/2011
France
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8300/00 Lisseur
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8300/00 Lisseur