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  • Professional results in a convenient way
  • Professional results in a convenient way
  • Professional results in a convenient way
  • Professional results in a convenient way

Discontinued

Straightener

HP8300/00

4.5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Professional results in a convenient way
Straighten your way. The easy-to-use yet highly effective Simply SalonStraight has ceramic straightening plates and operates at a professional styling temperature of 180ºC.
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Simply SalonStraight

Professional results in a convenient way

  • SalonStraight

  • Ceramic

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

180°C temperature for beautiful results

180°C temperature for beautiful results

This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.

Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

bought for the wife:

my wife said the product was very good as she uses it for travelling ,so she is happy with it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8300 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8300 Straightener

20/03/2011

France

France

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8300/00 Lisseur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8300/00 Lisseur

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