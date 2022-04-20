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2 year warranty
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Straightener
Discontinued
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HP8300/00
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User manual
All (4)
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
The coating of my Philips Hair Straightener is wearing off
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam