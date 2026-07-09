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My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam

If you see some steam coming from your hair while using your Philips HairStyler or some water residue accumulating on your hair styler, don't worry. The product is still safe to use. You can look at the reasons below to find out why this may happen.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BHS752/00 , BHS510/00 , BHS732/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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