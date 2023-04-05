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  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
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  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
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  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care
  • Multiple hairstyles with extra care

Discontinued

AdvancedAir Styler

HP8656/03

3.7
| (143) Reviews
Multiple hairstyles with extra care
Philips Air Styler Advanced for the easy hair styles every day. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more.
See all benefits

Multiple hairstyles with extra care

  • 5 styling attachments

  • Even heat distribution

  • Ionic care

  • ThermoProtect temperature

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it looking healthy and shiny.

5 attachments

This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from a naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.

Technical specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

143

Reviews

05/04/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Dè ideale föhntool voor je haren

Geweldige tool voor het stylen van je haren. Ik gebruik geen klassieke föhn meer. Geweldig in gebruik en je haren zijn zo droog en gestyled.

Pros

Mooie design, beschermd je haren, handig in gebruik

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BHA530/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 5000 Series BHA530/00 Airstyler

30/04/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Droogt je haar snel

Bij nat haar snel droog krijgen en stijlen . Is makkelijk apparaat om mee te nemen op vakantie

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler

16/04/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Handig

Er zijn veel mogelijkheden om je haar te modelleren. Je haar krijgt een mooie glans.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler

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