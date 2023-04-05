2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8656/03
5 styling attachments
Even heat distribution
Ionic care
ThermoProtect temperature
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it looking healthy and shiny.
This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from a naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.
3.7
of 5
143
Reviews
Cimcime
05/04/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Dè ideale föhntool voor je haren
Geweldige tool voor het stylen van je haren. Ik gebruik geen klassieke föhn meer. Geweldig in gebruik en je haren zijn zo droog en gestyled.
Pros
Mooie design, beschermd je haren, handig in gebruik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA530/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA530/00 Airstyler
Nthenya
30/04/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Droogt je haar snel
Bij nat haar snel droog krijgen en stijlen . Is makkelijk apparaat om mee te nemen op vakantie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler
Bloempje69
16/04/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Handig
Er zijn veel mogelijkheden om je haar te modelleren. Je haar krijgt een mooie glans.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler