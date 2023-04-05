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11
d
Days
20
h
Hours
12
m
Minutes
09
s
Seconds
HP8657/00
Multiple hairstyles with extra care
Philips Air Styler Advanced for the easy hair styles every day. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more.
5 styling attachments
Even heat distribution
4 x more ions*
ThermoProtect temperature
The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it looking healthy and shiny.
This airstyler gives your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from a naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.
3.7
of 5
144
Reviews
Cimcime
05/04/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Dè ideale föhntool voor je haren
Geweldige tool voor het stylen van je haren. Ik gebruik geen klassieke föhn meer. Geweldig in gebruik en je haren zijn zo droog en gestyled.
Pros
Mooie design, beschermd je haren, handig in gebruik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA530/00 Airstyler
Date of Use 2022-03-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series BHA530/00 Airstyler
Date of Use 2022-03-05
Nthenya
30/04/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Droogt je haar snel
Bij nat haar snel droog krijgen en stijlen . Is makkelijk apparaat om mee te nemen op vakantie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler
Date of Use 2020-03-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler
Date of Use 2020-03-30
Bloempje69
16/04/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Handig
Er zijn veel mogelijkheden om je haar te modelleren. Je haar krijgt een mooie glans.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler
Date of Use 2020-03-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Advanced HP8656/00 Airstyler
Date of Use 2020-03-16
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
compared to HP8656
On the paddle brush